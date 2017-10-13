Kool Tools: vCommute Wallet

Vena (www.venaproducts.com) will offer its versatile, all-in-one vCommute mobile phone case for the upcoming iPhone X, as well as the newly released iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

It combines the convenience of wallet features with a stylish and strong case that will protect your smartphone throughout daily use. Cases start at $18.99.



The vCommute boasts a patented design that combines functionality and protection with three hidden card slots to securely store ID’s, payment cards. Designed to complement the phone’s features, the case wont interfere with facial recognition or Apple Pay.

A foldable leather flap on the back of the case doubles as a kickstand, and incorporated metal plates in the flap makes the case compatible with magnetic car mounts. Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU design meets military drop-test standard (MIL STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from four feet high.

CornerGuard technology ensures that all four corners of the case are designed to absorb and disperse force from drops. Precise cutouts and tactile buttons help maintain the feel and shape of the phone itself.



“We know how eagerly consumers are waiting to get their hands on the new Galaxy and iPhone models, and want to make sure that once our customers have their phone in hand, they have the best quality cases to protect their investment.” says Feon Tan, Chief Executive Officer for Vena. “The vCommute is designed to combine the best in form and function, serving as wallet and phone case for users on the go.”

