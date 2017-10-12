Camera Guard 2 Professional offers improved protection

ProtectStar has upgraded Camera Guard 2 Professional (https://www.protectstar.com/en/camera-guard), a security solution for macOS, to version 2.

The app was created to protect any Mac's webcam and microphone against access by hackers, spyware, or malware. Version 2 brings improved protection against unauthorized access to the Mac's hardware; it also offers protection against Mac ransomware which can hold hostage the data on a Mac's hard drive.

Camera Guard 2 Professional requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $29.90 and includes 12 months of updates and tech support. A “Care Plan” is also available for $59.90 and includes three years of updates/upgrades and premium technical support.