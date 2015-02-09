Kool Tools: Gum Drop MacBook Air 11 case

Make sure your 11-inch MacBook Air is protected from drops, spills and other accidents with the new DropTech case from Gumdrop Cases.

It snaps onto the MacBook, has a rugged bumper around the edges, and features transparent windows on the top and bottom to show off logos, asset tags, stickers and other personalizations. The 11-inch MacBook Air case is now available on the Gumdrop Cases website (https://www.gumdropcases.com) for $69.95.

The tough, heavy duty case keeps your MacBook looking great and protects it from drops, splashes, backpack or bag abuse, and other accidents around your home or office. The DropTech case is a combination of rugged, easy to grip silicone and transparent polycarbonate windows to show off logos, asset tags, stickers and other personalizations. It’s perfect for personal use, classrooms of kids, or protecting company hardware!

Installation is a snap. Just slip it into the case, and give it a simple snap and click.It will stay on when you open and close your MacBook Air, allow access to all ports, and provide proper ventilation so your laptop doesn't overheat.