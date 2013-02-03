Kool Tools: TS-453BT3

QNAP Systems’ (www.qnap.com) TS-453BT3 is a 4-bay NAS that combines high-speed Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with a pre-installed QM2 PCIe card, providing dual M.2 SATA SSD slots and 10GbE connectivity.

Along with its sleek OLED display and 4K HDMI output, it provides SMBs, workgroups and media professionals with a feature-rich and high-performance storage solution. The TS-453BT3 is powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core 1.5GHz processor (burst up to 2.3 GHz) with dual-channel 8GB DDR3L RAM. The pre-installed QM2 card provides SSD caching and 10GbE connectivity, helping to provide up to 683 MB/s read speeds.

The TS-453BT3 also includes a free RM-IR004 remote control that can be coupled with the QButton app to provide one-touch functionality for everyday operations. Featuring two Thunderbolt 3 ports that deliver up to 514 MB/s read speeds, the TS-453BT3 provides aa collaborative 4K media editing platform for both Mac and Windows users, allowing easy sharing of large media files to improve productivity.

It also provides a Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet (T2E) converter, allowing computers without Ethernet ports (such as MacBook Pro) to access 10GbE network resources over a Thunderbolt connection. The TS-453BT3 supports block-based snapshots, allowing users to easily backup and restore the NAS to a previous state in the event of an unexpected NAS failure or when struck by a ransomware attack.

Featuring the latest QTS 4.3 operating system, the TS-453BT3 series provides a wide range of applications from the built-in App Center: "Qsirch" provides full-text search for quickly finding files; "IFTTT Agent" and "Qfiling" help automate user workflows for improved efficiency and productivity; "Qsync" and "Hybrid Backup Sync" simplifies file sharing and syncing across devices; "QmailAgent" and "Qcontactz" allow easier management of multiple email accounts and contact information.