Kool Tools: Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi system

A Tenda Nova mesh Wi-Fi kit (www.tendaus.com), with three units, is capable of covering homes up to 5,000 square feet, thanks to its strong radio technology and mesh advances like Smart Auto-path Selection Technology that optimize network coverage and network speed for every user that is connected. Thanks to MU-MIMO, a large number of clients can be connected to each mesh unit.

Internal testing in a typical two-story house with yard with about 3,000 square feet volume, compared with other mesh systems, revealed that other systems had issues delivering enough capacity from the 100 Mbps line from the Internet provider. Testing results showed that, typical up- and download speeds are up to 30% faster than the current popular offerings on the market, while latency, extremely important for gaming, is up to two and half times lower.

The Tenda Nova mesh Wi-Fi system offers performance up to 867Mbps over 5GHz with AC technology and operates over 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Its W1202U Wireless AC1200 Dual Band Adapter is based on IEEE 802.11ac technology. The device enables multiple HD video streams throughout your home simultaneously. The Tenda Nova mesh Wi-Fi system will available on Amazon later this month for $229.99.