Kool Tools: ViewSonic PG703X and PG703W projectors

ViewSonic Corp. (www.viewsonic.com) has two new additions to its line of award-winning projectors. With the launch of the PG703X and PG703W digital projectors for education and business applications, the company offers high brightness, dependable color and sound technologies, energy-saving lamp-life, and reduced latency features that ensure vivid image reproduction in nearly any environment.

The $879 ViewSonic PG703X is a native XGA (1024x768) resolution projector, the $969 PG703W is a native WXGA (1280x800) projector, and both feature 4000 lumens of brightness. The energy-saving SuperEco feature reduces power consumption and can extend lamp life by up to 15,000 hours of use.

With exclusive SuperColor technology for a wider color gamut, and SonicExpert technology for clear, crisp sound quality with an integrated 10W speaker, the PG703X and PG703W are effective display solutions for big picture content. Both projectors are also Crestron and AMX certified, providing for remote control and monitoring capabilities, as well as the ability to receive projector status alerts, with the integrated Crestron e-Control system and RoomView Express management software. The PG703X and PG703W come with a wide range of connectors including HDMI, HDMI/MHL, S-Video, RCA, VGA-In/Out, RS232, RJ45 and Mini-USB. The user-friendly design and interface ensures impactful presentations for classrooms and meeting rooms.

ViewSonic has also introduced the $99 VC10 wireless collaboration HDMI dongle. Compatible with most HDMI-ready projectors and large format displays for Full HD 1080p streaming, the VC10 allows users to stream HD content from their own devices, such as PCs, laptops, tablets and smart phones. To connect seamlessly from mobile devices, it features MHL compatibility for Miracast screen mirroring and DLNA media streaming.

Other features of the VC10 include: 4-in-1 split screen function so up to four presenters can securely display media from their devices; Apple® AirPlay support to stream audio/video from Apple products; extended screen functionality so presenters can edit content on a laptop while showing a different screen on the projector or display; as well as a moderator mode feature for a single person to preview, control and moderate content as needed.