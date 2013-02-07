Dejal Time Out 2.3 enhances the Postpone and Skip options

Dejal has announced Time Out 2.3, an update to their break reminder app for macOS.

Using a computer for hours on end can lead to eye, back, and neck strain. Time Out 2 offers users reminders to take breaks, allowing them to stretch and relax. Version 2.3 adds the ability to show the number of times each break has been postponed, skipped, and/or done today, and can set daily limits on postponing and skipping. There's also a mini-pie-chart option, and High Sierra compatibility.

Time Out 2.3 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It’s free and available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y9nly56e).