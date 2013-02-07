Dejal Time Out 2.3 enhances the Postpone and Skip options
Dejal Time Out 2.3 enhances the Postpone and Skip options

Dejal has announced Time Out 2.3, an update to their break reminder app for macOS.

Using a computer for hours on end can lead to eye, back, and neck strain. Time Out 2 offers users reminders to take breaks, allowing them to stretch and relax. Version 2.3 adds the ability to show the number of times each break has been postponed, skipped, and/or done today, and can set daily limits on postponing and skipping. There's also a mini-pie-chart option, and High Sierra compatibility.

Time Out 2.3 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It’s free and available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y9nly56e).

 

