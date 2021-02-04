FontAgent 8 Adds New Previews, Search, High Sierra and Typekit Support

Insider Software (www.insidersoftware.com) has announced FontAgent 8 for Macintosh, which adds support for macOS High Sierra and Adobe Typekit, as well as many new capabilities to its list of font management features.

New V8 functionality includes faster font previews and search, an all-new Tile View, a more powerful Table View, searchable font tags and comments, automatic font cache clearing, and auto-activation plugins for Adobe Creative Cloud and QuarkXPress 2017. A perpetual license for FontAgent 8 Standard Edition is priced at $99 per user.

Existing FontAgent 7 users can purchase V8 upgrades or opt for a FontAgent Sync subscription for $59 a year. The Sync license includes free software upgrades and support and lets you archive and share fonts with others through Insider cloud services.