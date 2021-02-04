Disk Drill Now Supports macOS 10.13 High Sierra and APFS

CleverFiles (www.cleverfiles.com) has rolled out Disk Drill 3.5, an update to their data recovery app for macOS. Version 3.5 — which requires macOS 10.8.5 or higher — now enables support for Apple's new APFS file system and macOS High Sierra, as well as adds full data recovery support for iOS 11.

The user interface has been improved and adds user hints. Disk Drill 3.5 is a free download for personal use; you can upgrade to a pro version (up to three Macs) for $89 or an enterprise version (for an entire company) for $399.