Code Line Updates Art View 2 for High Sierra / Creative Cloud

Code Line (www.code-line.com) has updated Art View 2, the Quick Look enhancement for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite documents. The utility allows users to preview, inspect, and reveal dependent font and image files from within Apple's Quick Look preview feature.

Version 2.0.2 includes support for Adobe Creative Cloud and High Sierra. Art View works whether or not you have Adobe Creative Cloud installed on your system.

Art View 2 (2.0.2) is available as a free, 15-day demo and is available for purchase online. A single-user license is $24.95. Art View requires macOS 10.7 or later.