ProtectStar iLocker Update available to Password-Control Apps on the Mac

ProtectStar has updated iLocker for Mac to version 1.0.1. The app allows users of shared Macs password protect any app on their computer's hard drive.

Parents can drag and drop apps or files into the iLocker window, set a password, and their selections are protected from unauthorized access by their offspring. The app also supports the MacBook Pro's Touch ID sensor.

iLocker for Mac requires macOS 10.11. It’s available for $19.90 at the ProtectStar website (https://www.protectstar.com/en/).