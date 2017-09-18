Kool Tools: Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 8.0

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker (https://www.elcomsoft.com/eppb.html), Elcomsoft’s forensic extraction tool. has been updated to version 8.0 with support for local and cloud backups, data and cloud passwords produced by iPhones and iPads running iOS 11 (due this week).

The new version adds the ability to decrypt local backups saved by devices running iOS 11, run GPU-accelerated attacks on passwords protecting encrypted backups, download system backups, photos and media from iCloud Drive and access synced information from iCloud, including access to iCloud Keychain.

In addition, the eighth version of Elcomsoft Phone Breaker now provides Two-Factor Authentication support (a long-time Forensic edition exclusive) for users of Forensic and Professional editions at no extra charge. The update is free of charge to all customers who purchased or renewed their Elcomsoft Phone Breaker or Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle license within one year.

Discounted renewal is available to customers whose maintenance plan has already expired. For new users pricing is $79 for the Home Edition, $199 for the Professional Edition, and $799 for the Forensic Edition.