Mail Archiver X for macOS adds support for archiving to Evernote

Moth Software has revved Mail Archiver X, its email companion app for macOS, to version 4.1. The app allows consolidation, archiving, and permanent storage of emails.

Emails may be saved in the application's native database format, or in Evernote, Filemaker, PDF, mbox, or Text. Mail Archiver X 4.1 adds support for directly archiving to Evernote.

Mail Archiver X 4.1 costs $39.95 and and available directly from Moth Software. A free, fully-functional, 12-day trial version can be downloaded (http://www.mothsoftware.com).