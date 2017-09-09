QuickerTek announces Solar PV Chargers for USB Type-C 2015-2017 MacBooks

QuickerTek has announced 30 watt and 60 watt USB Type-C Solar Juicz Chargers (http://tinyurl.com/ycyzf55n). These solar panels feature the USB 3.1 adapter cable necessary to power and charge the 2015-2017 MacBook and MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch laptops.

They include a Type-C USB (3.1) cable that utilizes the PD protocol. To use, they can be plugged directly into the MacBook's special USB 3.1 adapter ports. These solar products power the computer battery for use while simultaneously charging the internal battery.

The folks at QuickerTek say the Solar Juicz Chargers feature water resistant, foldable and durable photo-voltaic cells. Each panel is light weight for easy travel, weighing in at three pounds, including with accessories.

QuickerTek is offering the 30 Watt USB Type-C Solar Juicz Charger for $499 and the 60 Watt USB Type-C Solar Juicz Charger for $999. These solar panels can also be used to charge QuickerTek's Most Powerful eyeBattery and Most Versatile eyeBattery.