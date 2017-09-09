Kool Tools: Lycan Powerbox solar powered generator

Renogy’s $1,799 Lycan Powerbox is now available. It’s a personal energy solution that’s solar powered.

Quiet, efficient and pollution-free, the Lycan is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The folks at Renogy say it’s the first to feature a swappable lithium-iron phosphate battery.



A good power source for camping, tailgating or survivalist excursions, the Lycan Powerbox features a rugged exterior for meeting unexpected situations head on with heavy-duty wheels for effortless movement, and extended handles to easily maneuver it on any setting. Unlike conventional gas generators that use motors and discharges fumes, the Lycan is 100% battery powered, making it safe to use indoors during emergencies or as a way to reduce energy related expenses.



The Lycan Powerbox has a maximum solar input of 300 watts and can be fully charged in four hours using three solar panels. It can also be charged through wall outlets and by using car charging inputs. Its built-in USB and AC/DC outputs are compatible with a full range of devices and appliances, allowing consumers to simultaneously charge and power multiple items including smartphones, TVs, laptops, microwaves, refrigerators, cameras, lamps, medical equipment, and more.