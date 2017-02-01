Kool Tools: MediaOne M30 studio monitors

Samson’s (www.samsontech.com) new MediaOne M30 Powered Studio Monitors are a compact, full-range speaker solution for all desktop and multimedia applications.

They’re suitable for consumers looking for an affordable, yet high-quality audio solution for listening to music, producing music and video, watching/streaming videos or playing video games. The M30s feature an internal amplifier and solid wood construction.

Despite their modest size, the MediaOne M30s deliver some serious audio. Both monitors feature a three-inch copolymer woofer that provides tight lows, complemented by a 3/4-inch silk-dome tweeter housed in a custom waveguide that adds smooth highs with a wide sound stage. The result is a compact system with a balanced frequency response and full-range audio. Additionally, a Bass Boost switch allows you to enhance the lows if desired.

An internal 20-watt (10 watts per channel) studio-grade A/B amplifier powers both monitors to produce robust, detailed sound. Also, a solid wood cabinet construction with rear porting ensures maximum efficiency and low response without mechanical power loss.

Users can connect mixers, audio interfaces, computers or mobile audio devices to the system’s rear RCA inputs. A front panel headphone jack mutes the speakers for private listening sessions. In addition, a 1/8-inch (3.5mm) output allows users to integrate a powered subwoofer with the MediaOne M30s to create a 2.1 system.

Samson’s MediaOne M30 Powered Studio Monitors are now available at most major CE and musical instrument retailers in the U.S. for $79.99.