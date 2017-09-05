Kool Tools: Expression Photo XP-8500 Small-in-One

Epson America’s Expression Photo XP-8500 Small-in-One wireless printer. offers fast, quiet performance in a sleek design. It delivers sharp, professional-quality, borderless photos up to 8” x 10”, and 4" x 6" in as fast as 10 seconds.

With an array of features including built-in USB and memory card slots for computer-free printing, dedicated photo and CD/DVD printing trays, and a rear paper feed for specialty media, the Expression Photo XP-8500 is a good solution for photo enthusiasts, hobbyists and today’s busy families. Leveraging six-color Claria Photo HD inks, including Light Cyan and Light Magenta, it delivers photo output with smooth gradations and accurate skin tones.

The full featured compact printer includes a dedicated photo tray and rear specialty paper feed, plus CD/DVD printing abilities. In addition, utilizing Epson Connect, the Expression Photo XP-8500 allows users to easily print directly from an iPad, iPhone, Android tablet or smartphone. With the embedded Wi-Fi Direct® users can print network-free from just about anywhere.

The Expression Photo XP-8500 is compatible with the Epson Creative Print App, allowing users to create custom borderless photo collages from Instagram. With Scan and Share software users can automatically scan to Facebook and the cloud. The mobile app also provides a platform to customize photo backgrounds, add text, and print high-quality collages, personalized coloring pages, stationery, greeting cards, calendars and more directly from the printer.

The Epson Expression Photo XP-8500 Small-in-One is available online through major retail stores nationwide and Epson’s retail site (www.epsonstore.com). It has a manufacturer’s retail price of $249.99.