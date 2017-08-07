Kool Tools: ePMP Bridge-in-a-Box

Cambium Networks's (www.cambiumnetworks.com) ePMP Bridge-in-a-Box is a wireless Ethernet bridge that includes two ePMP Force 180 Subscriber Modules pre-configured and packaged together, enabling plug-and-play operation in almost all scenarios.

Ready to bridge distances as short as across a driveway to connect a garage or across a pasture to connect a remote barn, the Bridge-in-a-Box provides data rates capable of supporting diverse services like security camera feeds and Wi-Fi access points or simply extending the local area network. The solution includes ePMP Quality of Service (QoS) features and high interference resiliency to ensure superior link quality.

The system operates in the unlicensed 5 GHz frequency band and is available globally. Designed and packaged for installation with a minimal tool kit and nominal experience, the ePMP Bridge-in-a-Box can be providing remote access in a matter of hours, with no trenching or permitting required.

For enterprise or industrial applications, the solution provides high throughput at a significantly lower cost than leased services and can be operational in a matter of hours. With an MSRP of $349 for the complete kit, businesses can connect remote facilities or put up a surveillance camera with an attractive payback.