Kool Tools: AC2600 EXO MU-MIMO Wi-Fi router

D-Link’s (www.dlink.com) $149.99 AC2600 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router (DIR-882) delivers premium performance for 4K HD streaming, gaming and multiple device usage. It boasts dual-band speeds of up to 2,533 Mbps, a high performance dual-core processor for powerful wired and wireless network speeds, and AC SmartBeam technology that tracks connected devices for enhanced Wi-Fi speed and range.

The AC2600 EXO router also features USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports for establishing a private storage to stream videos, photos, music, and files throughout the home. In addition, the router includes the latest MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, which provides a high-bandwidth Wi-Fi signal to multiple devices at the same time.



The AC2600 EXO router supports up to four data streams to maximize connection speeds to multiple devices simultaneously. Users can play an online video game on one device, while streaming 4K HD videos to another device at the same time, all with less buffering and lag for an optimal user experience throughout a home. The AC2600 EXO router also supports the latest 160MHz bandwidth, doubling the throughput on support devices to help ensure the fastest possible speeds and to optimize intense data transfer.