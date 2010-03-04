Graphic Inspector Now Can Preview Adobe InDesign Files
Graphic Inspector Now Can Preview Adobe InDesign Files

Zevrix Solutions has announced Graphic Inspector 2.3.1, a feature update to company's quality control solution for images and vector files.

It’s a tool for Mac users that can check both raster images and Illustrator documents for specific resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and other attributes. Version 2.3.1 lets users preview Adobe InDesign documents thus eliminating the need to open them for identification or even have InDesign installed on the user's machine.

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $19.95. It’s free with purchase of PDF Checkpoint or InPreflight Pro for Adobe InDesign. A demo is available for download. The update is free for users of version 2.x and $10 for earlier versions. Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.5-10.12 (some features require macOS 10.7 or later).

 

