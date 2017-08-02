PDF Checkpoint can now open PDF files wth your chosen editor

Zevrix Solutions has announced PDF Checkpoint 1.8, a feature update to company's PDF preflight and conversion solution.

The app automatically preflights, saves as images, splits and optimizes multiple PDF files. The software can also convert PDF colors and helps users easily prepare files for print, web and mobile devices. Version1.8 lets users open PDF files with an app of their choice, change the default PDF editor, and improves handling of drag-and-drop processing.

PDF Checkpoint can be purchased on the Mac App Store and Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $39.95. The update is free to licensed users. A demo is available for download. PDF Checkpoint requires macOS 10.7 or higher.