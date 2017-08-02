Kool Tools: Lian Li DK-05 motorized computer desk

Lian Li’s DK-05 (http://tinyurl.com/y9s4fygm) combines the ergonomics of a motorized desk with a customizable dual-PC chassis.

The desk can be heightened to 118cm for standing work, and down to 69cm desk height for a sitting position. It sports a tempered glass cover and all-aluminum design. The DK-05 features a front panel HDMI connector for VR headsets, as well as an USB Type-C connector for the latest USB 3.1-enabled devices.

The desk contains two extended ATX (305x276) motherboard trays that allow you to build a versatile workstation without the need for a bulky computer chassis on or under your desk. This allows content creators and developers to have an uncluttered desk with space for a multitude of monitors and the freedom to develop or game standing or sitting. Each tray can fit a motherboard, up to eight PCI and PCI express cards, a power supply and two 2.5-inch drives.

The DK-05 uses liquid cooling. In between the motherboard trays, you can find mounting points for reservoirs, pumps or drivers. The fan trays are prepared for 360 and 480mm radiators.

The DK-05 has two separate front I/O panels with USB 3.1 Type-c, USB 3.0, HDMI and HD-Audio. Additionally, each I/O panel also has RGB adjustment dials to fine-tune optional RGB lighting kits. The right side of the desk features a height adjustment panel. The panel packs a height indicator (in cm or inch), manual adjustment (up and down) and programmable buttons for stored height position.

The DK-05 is available at Newegg.com for $2099.99.