Kool Tools: Kensington Ultimate Presenter

Kensington (www.kensington.com)'s $99.99 Ultimate Presenter with Virtual Pointer. The Ultimate Presenter is an innovative, ergonomically designed presentation tool that works for a variety of environments and screens.



Overcoming the limitations associated with traditional lasers, such as bright LED screens or safety regulations, it’s optimized for use in conference rooms with TVs, online meetings with remote participants, and large auditoriums with multiple presentation screens. And it’s complemented by KensingtonWorks software, which offers customization of pointer size, shape and speed to suit a user’s presentation environment, and additional options, such as re-configuring the blackout button for use instead as a start and stop button for your slide presentation.

The Mac-compatible Ultimate Presenter’s virtual pointer tech allows the pointer to be viewed on a variety of presentation screens including traditional projection screens, TV displays, bright LED screens, and smart boards, making it the ideal pointer for every presentation scenario, including conference rooms, online meetings, and large auditoriums

Online meeting compatibility allows remote participants to see the pointer onscreen when using web meeting tools like WebEx, GoToMeeting, Skype, and join.me. The Ultimate Presenter boats a 2.4GHz receiver with memory that provides up to 65 feet of wireless range and a microSD slot that holds upt o 32GB of memory. And it comes with a storage pouch for conveniently stowing and protecting the presenter when traveling.