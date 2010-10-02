FileMaker 16 video training bundle available

FileMaker author and trainer, John Mark Osborne, has released a three-part video training series for FileMaker 16 with a price reduction when purchased as a set.

The videos were created in FileMaker Pro 16 Advanced, but can be used with FileMaker Pro 12, 13, 14 and 15 with the exception of a few exercises. The Complete Contact Manager video series covers desktop development concepts relating to relational design, scripting, calculations and reporting at an intermediate level.

"I've seen a lot of training material use examples from a variety of solutions and they are difficult to follow,” says Osborne. "I used a single example of a contact manager throughout the three part series in order for students to follow along easier and produce something tangible by the end of the videos".

The Complete Contact Manager videos are sold individually for $50 or as a bundle of three for $100. To watch sample videos or purchase these videos, go to

http://philosophy-of-filemaker.thinkific.com .