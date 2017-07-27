X-naut announces new drone controller bracket

X-naut (www.x-naut.com) has entered into the consumer and commercial drone market with the launch of the Drone Controller Bracket that’s compatible with DJI Phantom and Inspire mobile device holders.

The Drone Controller Bracket attaches to the back of X-naut's Active Cooling Mount for iPads and then slides into the mobile device holder. The unit will keep the iPad cool for 15 hours continuously, says X-naut CEO Darren Saravis. The cooling mount is powered by AA batteries or external charging via micro USB).

The Active Cooling Mount for the iPad Air and 9.7-inch iPad Pro is $199.99. The iPad mini version is $179.99. Sorry, 12.9-inch iPad Pro owners, no Active Cooling Mount is available for the super-sized tablet.

The Active Cooling Mount for iPads was developed from a real-world situation that Saravis, also a pilot, experienced when his iPad overheated and shut off during a mission critical situation while flying. This extreme situation led Saravis to launch X-naut and developed the Active Cooling Mount for iPads. The technology was developed by conducting extensive thermal imaging tests to identify the main areas of the iPad that run the hottest. Using this data an injected molded vented case and built-in cooling fans that direct airflow over the back of the iPad was developed.