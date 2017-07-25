Kool Tools: PHOOZY for smartphones

Summer days spent soaking up the sun can be tough on smartphones, causing higher battery consumption and overheating. To solve this problem, eXclaim IP, LLC has introduced the $29.99 PHOOZY Thermal Capsule (www.phoozy.com), which is designed to shield smartphones.

Adapted from spacesuit technology designed to protect astronauts from the extreme temperatures of space, the Thermal Capsule is a thin, flat case that keeps Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxys or Google Pixel devices from getting too hot in the sun while prolonging battery life in extreme heat and cold. It also offers integrated drop protection and buoyancy; this capsule floats, keeping the phone at the surface of the water.

The PHOOZY's slim design easily slides in and out of pockets and purses while keeping charging and accessory points accessible. The patent-pending design features PHOOZY's proprietary Chromium-infused material in its outer shell that reflects more than 90% of the sun's energy.

Beneath the lightweight shell, a complex matrix of layered materials guard devices from liquids, sand, and snow while the Impactor Core delivers military-grade (810G 516.6) impact resistance and buoyancy without affecting Bluetooth or cellular signals.