Kool Tools: Smile Jamaica Wireless Headphones

House of Marley’s Smile Jamaica Wireless headphones headphones incorporate the same superior sound quality and earth-friendly design of the brand's top-selling Smile Jamaica wired headphones, now with the convenience and portability of Bluetooth connectivity.

The Smile Jamaica Wireless offers a lightweight, durable wireless option with well-balanced, long-lasting sound for casual listening. With eight hours of battery life, the headphones allow for simple media control paired with a noise isolating, in-line microphone. It’s flexible and pliable enough to fold into its accompanying stash-bag for easy storage and on-the-go listening,.

As part of their latest campaign, #MaterialsMatter, House of Marley is bringing awareness to their innovative manufacturing and design process. House of Marley products are consciously crafted from mindfully sourced materials - from FSC certified woods and non-toxic silicone, to their own signature blend of REWIND up-cycled fabrics made from organic cotton, reclaimed hemp and recycled plastic bottles. Along with 100% recyclable packaging, the brand is making conscious efforts to ensure the materials they use conserve natural resources, contribute to cleaner manufacturing and produce less waste within the consumer electronics market.

Smile Jamaica Wireless headphones are available for purchase at TheHouseOfMarley.com and retail locations nationwide, for $59.99.