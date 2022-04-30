Recommended reading: ‘The Arduino Inventor’s Guide’

School's out for summer, but learning doesn't have to stop at the classroom door. For parents and educators looking to keep their students exploring, tinkering, and creating, No Starch Press has added to its lineup of STEM books.

“The Arduino Inventor's Guide” ($29.95, 336 pages) is a project-packed introduction to building and coding with the Arduino microcontroller. With each hands-on project, total beginners learn useful electronics and coding skills while building an interactive gadget.

This is No Starch Press's second installment in its introductory-level educational series for aspiring makers. The series is a collaboration with SparkFun Electronics, the popular electronics parts retailer dedicated to making the world of electronics more accessible to the average person. Authors Brian Huang and Derek Runberg of SparkFun's Department of Education use their teaching experience to make learning about electronics an adventure.

With “The Arduino Inventor's Guide” (http://tinyurl.com/yd4vmz34), readers learn how to make their hardware move, buzz, flash, and interact with the world as they build 10 projects, including: a miniature traffic light; a light-sensitive, color-changing night-light; a temperature-sensing mini greenhouse; a motorized, programmable robot; and a tiny, playable electric piano.