Output Factory for InDesign Improves Page Number Handling in File Names

Zevrix Solutions has rolled out. Output Factory 2.0.4, a maintenance update to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates printing and exporting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names, and other productivity-enhancing features. Version 2.0.4 ensures that automatic page numbers in text frames on master spreads are correctly parsed for their usage in variable names of output files.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrixcom) for $169.95. There’s a “lite” version for $120, and a server version for $700. A demo is available for download. The users of Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput can upgrade to Output Factory 2 for $85 (or the lite version for $60). Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.