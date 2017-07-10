Kool Tools: Fender Play

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) has launched Fender Play, a first-of-its kind video-based learning platform for the iPhone. It’s designed to change the way beginning players learn how to play guitar through hundreds of easy-to-follow, instructor-guided video lessons utilizing a song-driven, personalized learning path that enables even brand-new players to master chords and riffs in minutes.

Upon signing up for Fender Play, users answer a variety of questions on preferred instrument and genre, including rock, pop, folk, country and blues. Those responses guide the creation of a comprehensive, customized curriculum comprised of personal "learning paths."

Courses in these paths focus on a song-based method, teaching foundational core techniques and riffs alongside lessons for recognizable hits from music's most-esteemed artists and bands, such as U2, Shawn Mendes, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Meghan Trainor, Carrie Underwood and more. The program boasts a vast catalog of hundreds of songs arranged specifically for players at various skill levels.

The curriculum was created with a panel of educational advisors from prestigious music programs, such as the Thornton School of Music at University of Southern California in Los Angeles and Musicians Institute in Hollywood. On an ongoing basis, PhDs and instructors from these institutions diligently oversee the creation of lessons, implement research-based pedagogy and apply solid instructional design to effectively promote muscle memory and retention.

New players can sign up for a free, 30-day trial at play.fender.com, and can cancel anytime or continue their journey for $19.99 per month. Fender Play is launching in the U.S., United Kingdom and Canada, but can be accessed globally in English.