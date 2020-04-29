CNUS updates CNS Menu

Comm-Unity Networking Systems has released a new version of CNS Menu, written from the ground up to support the latest versions of FileMakerPro. This version also adds a new way of defining menus using JSON.

NS Menu allows you to place hierarchical menus anywhere on a FileMaker Pro layout. When a menu item is chosen, the script of your choice is performed. Menus can have any number of sub-menus and can be displayed with a variety of styles and bullet marks.

CNS Menu is available immediately at http://cnsmenu.cnsplug-ins.com/ for both macOS and Windows. A demo is available for download.

If you purchased CNS Menu anytime from July 6, 2016, until now, you can install this latest version free of charge. If you purchased CNS Menu anytime between July 6, 2015, and July 5, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased CNS Menu anytime before July 6, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

For new users, CNS Menu prices range from a single user license for $65 to a world license for $1,095. A developer's license of CNS Menu is $1,295.