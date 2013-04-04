Kool Tools: ZAGG Rugged Messenger Wireless keyboard

Working while traveling is no easy task. Between finding good Wi-Fi connectivity, tight spaces and having to deal with loud distracting passengers, you need technology that helps you work smarter, not harder. ZAGG’s $99.99 Rugged Messenger (http://tinyurl.com/ydayjpsv) wireless Bluetooth keyboard, allows consumers to keep up with work regardless of where their busy lifestyles take them.

The durable, detachable case for the new 9.7-inch Apple iPad has been designed to give users total versatility when it comes to on-the-go productivity. Rugged Messenger features multi-device pairing, wireless connectivity, and a kickstand to give users the perfect viewing angle.



The rechargeable battery lasts up to two years between charges, and a sleep/wake function helps preserve the battery when the keyboard is not in use. With military drop-test standard (STD-810G-516.6.) and polycarbonate construction to protect from drops and other hazards, the Rugged Messenger gives you the freedom to take the your iPad on the road – for work or play – anywhere and anytime.