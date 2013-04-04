BatchOutput for Microsoft PowerPoint Improves Default Printer Management

Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput PPT 2.2.1, a feature update to company's output automation solution for Microsoft PowerPoint.

The utility solves the problem of printing and saving of multiple presentations to PDF and offers batch processing, PDF security, image compression, variable file names and mores. The new version ensures that BatchOutput PPT restores the system's default printer after the processing of Word files is done if this option is selected in the Mac system preferences.

BatchOutput PPT can be purchased for $19.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com), as well as from authorized resellers. A demo is available for download. BatchOutput PPT requires macOS 10.5 - 10.12 and Microsoft PowerPoint 2008, 2011 or 2016.