Kool Tools: Focal portable headphones

Focal (www.local.com), a leading French speaker and headphone manufacturer, has unveiled the company’s newest line of mobile headphones: premium closed-back wireless over-ear Listen Wireless, In-ear Spark and Spark Wireless,and Hi-fi in-ear Sphear S.

Listen Wireless is the wireless version of Focal’s high-end closed-back Listen headphones, and the flagship product of its new range of headphones for the mainstream market. It’s equipped with Bluetooth wireless technology version 4.1, and compatible with aptX.

The flexible headband makes them light, reduces pressure on the head and increases durability. The memory foam ear cushions made from fabric and leatherette provide excellent isolation. Focal kept the design of the folding ear-pieces, which makes them easy to use and carry around.

Listen Wireless has a scratch-resistant lacquered black high gloss finish. The Original Listen on the other hand, has a hand-brushed finish. Designed for all sorts of set-ups, these wireless headphones can also be used with a traditional audio cable.

These headphones offer 20 hours of listening time, and have a charging time of less than three hours. The automatic standby feature gives it a total range of 240 hours. It has a reception range of up to 60 feet.

The Listen Wireless is equipped with a dual omnidirectional microphone system running Clear Voice Capture software for improved voice clarity while talking. It also uses the NFC technology available on some smartphones equipped with an NFC module for an easy and quick connection.

The controls are located on the ear-pieces, making them even more ergonomic. They have been strategically positioned to enable users to control the functions effortlessly, quickly and easily. The three buttons are grouped into three areas: the on/off and Bluetooth buttons in one area; music and call controls in another; and volume controls. The controls are simple and intuitive, controlled by short or long presses.

Voice notifications and different LED colors indicate the status of the headphones, the battery level, pairing, etc. Up to eight different devices can be stored in the memory of Listen Wireless and two devices can be connected simultaneously. This means users can listen to music from a tablet and answer a call from a smartphone at the same time.

Listen Wireless is supplied with a USB cable and an audio cable for wired use, or for when Bluetooth connectivity isn’t possible. A soft carry case allows users to transport the headphones around in complete safety.

Listen Wireless will be available mid to late July for $299. The price for the wired Listen dropped from $299 to $249 on June 21.