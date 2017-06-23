MacFly Pro is new subscription-based Mac maintenance tool

MacFly Pro LLC (www.macflypro.com) has introduced MacFly Pro 1.0, a subscription-based Mac maintenance product. The “personal tech assistant” purportedly learns, with every use, from the user's habits for everyday tasks, software preferences and adjusts its recommendations accordingly.

At the end of the day, your Mac gets a personalized maintenance treatment, according to the folks at MacFly Pro. It consists of two major parts. Cleaner can clean user and system caches, broken application data, media leftovers, and unneeded mail attachments. Manager handles old files on your Mac or finds any photo duplicates on the Manager page.

MacFly Pro 1.0 pricing starts at $3.33/month for a yearly package. Early bird access to MacFly Pro is available with seven-day free trial option.