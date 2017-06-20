Moneyspire announces support for over 9,000 financial institutions

Moneyspire (www.moneyspire.com) has announced Moneyspire Connect, the company's new service that allows its personal finance software users to download transactions from over 9,000 financial institutions in the U.S. and around the world.

Moneyspire is personal finance software for Mac and Windows systems that "brings your entire financial life together in one place, and helps give you peace of mind." It allows you to kKeep track of your bank accounts, credit cards, etc., and organize your transactions and see where your money is going.

Pricing starts at $44.99 for the Basic Edition. A demo is available for download.