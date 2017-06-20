Kool Tools: Toast’s iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus covers

Toast has created a cool cover that magnifies the iPhone 7/7 Plus’ suave structure, enhancing it with the warmth of real wood and the precision of Toast’s laser-cut design detailing. Customers can choose from a mix-and-match array of natural wood colors and an array of customization options.

The iPhone 7/7 Plus cover feature the same mad-origami styling, slim profile and luscious real wood veneer of all the Toast Apple covers before it. The kit includes a back-and-sides cover and a set of matching miniature button covers. Like all Toast covers, it’s cut by lasers and finished by hand.

Each cover has a triple hand-rubbed finish. The veneers are paired with a high-quality 3M adhesive that attaches the cover directly and securely to the phone, protecting it from sand and other particulates that commonly damage devices when they become trapped inside a typical phone case.

All Toast covers can be personalized with custom laser engraving. Custom text, logos, designs and original artwork can be added to make a cover.

The iPhone 7 cover starts at $34 and the iPhone 7 Plus cover starts at $39, with custom text engraving available for an extra $5 and a matching front panel available for an extra $10. For more information go to www.toastmade.com .