Kool Tools: VARIUS folding drone

Aerix Drones’ VARIUS FPV drone is apparently the world’s smallest folding video drone. The company combined features of its top selling drones to create the drone, which folds to two inches by one inch.

The VARUS FPV has the fast speeds (30-plus MPH) of the TURBO-X Drone, FPV Video of the VIDIUS Drone, compact storage inside the controller like the AERIUS, removable blade guards like the Black Talon, and the ability to charge from the controller like the Wallet Drone.

The VARIUS has 3-speed settings and 5-7 minutes of flight time from each 20-minute charge via USB cable. It can be controlled from the included 2.4GHz controller or an Apple or Android device with the free downloadable app.

The live video feed is transmitted to the device through a WiFi connection made between your phone and the drone (no Internet connection is required) and can be viewed in real-time with the Aerix VR Goggles (not included), recorded and shared right from the App to social media, blogs, messaging, email and more. The VARIUS has extendable arms for increased stability, yet folds to a compact size for portability.

It features the new Altitude Assistance Module (AAM), which helps pilots keep a steady altitude. AAM utilizes a barometer style device that helps the drone maintain altitude, allowing pilots to focus more on directional flight and less on going up too high or dropping too low. Altitude adjustments can be made in smaller increments as well.

Pilots can now begin flight in “Headless Mode” and maintain a constant directional flight that keeps the exact perspective of forward, back, left and right.

The VARIUS is capable of amazing mid-air maneuvers with responsive handling thanks to the stabilizer technology upgrades pre-installed. Its 6-axis gyro-stabilization keeps the drone stable and centered. You can bank hard and fast in any direction and the VARIUS will automatically return to center. And 360-degree rotational yaw allows users to seamlessly adjust orientation. One of the best features that will make you look like an ace pilot is the pre-programmed Trick Mode that provides flips and rolls.

Because of its small size and weight, the VARIUS doesn’t need to be registered with the FAA. The VARIUS is available in black with black controller and retails for $65 at www.aerixdrones.com.