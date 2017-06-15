Briksoftware releases FNable 2.0 with Touch Bar support

Briksoftware has released FNable 2.0 (https://fnable.com), a feature update of the function key enabling software for macOS. It serves as the caps lock for your FN key.

FNable runs in the background and can change your special keys to function keys. Version 2 introduces support for Logitech keyboards and enables their function keys just like it does for Apple's keyboards or Touch Bar keyboards.

FNable requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $7.50 for new users. To provide existing customers of the app an update path, FNable will be available for 50% discount for all of June.