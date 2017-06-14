Kool Tools: STREAMZ headphones

STREAMZ, described as “the world’s first voice controlled smart headphones that play stored and online music without the use of a smartphone,” kicked off on Kickstarter June 12.

STREAMZ features voice control, Wi-Fi, a 1.6 GHz Quad-core Android processor, HD music player, and a color display. It can play stored HD music and from multiple online streaming services including Pandora, Spotify and others without being connected to a smartphone. The internal 4GB memory is expandable with an SDXC Card up to 256GB for a total of 260GB.

Unlike Bluetooth headphones, STREAMZabsolute highest quality music available in the market today including FLAC, Apple AIFF, WAV and HD music from PONO and other online HD music stores. It also plays standard formats including MP3, iTunes AAC music, audiobooks and Podcasts. STREAMZ Wi-Fi allows users to stream high quality, uncompressed music over Wi-Fi with a range of 100 meters, which is over three times greater than Bluetooth's range of 30 meters or via a mobile smartphone hotspot.

With STREAMZ “VOXXI” voice control, you can just “Say and Play” your stored HD music or online streaming music using VOXXI voice commands. Unlike Bluetooth headphones, STREAMZ directly streams online music from the web over Wi-Fi without requiring a Bluetooth smartphone connection.

STREAMZ’ Auto-Synch feature makes managing and listening to music easy by automatically and wirelessly transferring music that a user has saved on their iOS or Android smartphone, Mac or Windows PC onto STREAMZ via Google Drive’s cloud based storage service.

The STREAMZ over-ear leather cushioned headphones are comfortable and only weigh 13 ounces. The headphones will initially be available in black and white. All models have an integrated 128 X 128 pixel color OLED display, two keypads, a microphone and an integrated rechargeable lithium polymer battery that runs at least six hours. There are three ways to play music on STREAMZ including via voice commands, with its color display, or using it’s iOS or Android STREAMZ App. The app allows you to browse and play music on the headset or streamed from a smartphone plus transfer music and setup hotspots.

STREAMZ is now available on Kickstarter (http://tinyurl.com/y73z4olz) starting with an early bird price of $199. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $449.