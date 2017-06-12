Sample Logic introduces LOOP SESSION SERIES - RHYTHMOLOGY

Sample Logic (www.samplelogic.com) has introduced LOOP SESSION SERIES - RHYTHMOLOGY, a new collection of loop instruments for Kontakt based on the loop sources from within RHYTHMOLOGY.

LSS is designed to be a quick and easy to use instrument either alone, or in conjunction with its big brother library, RHYTHMOLOGY. Not only can you quickly play through all of the loop source content within RHYTHMOLOGY, you can also earmark your favorites within the LSS interface, which syncs directly to the RHYTHMOLOGY browser.

Current RHYTHMOLOGY owners can use their serials to get an upgrade for $49.99 while others can purchase the Kontakt version at an introductory price of $99.99. This introductory pricing expires on July 5.