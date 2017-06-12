Kool Tools: Edifier MP700

Cheap portable speakers are all about compact size and mainly focus on making the music streaming from a phone louder, without a strong focus on sound quality.

The $229.99 Edifier MP700 (http://www.edifier.com/us/en/speakers/mp700) delivers a high-end audio in a portable package with two drivers and two silk dome tweeters for balanced sound. The streamlined design has a full length handle making it easy to carry and it can double as a stand to angle the speaker for improved listening.

The MP700 produces clear, strong music with built-in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and Dynamic Range Control (DRC) for balanced, but powerful, 36 watts of sound. It features a powerful, rechargeable lithium-ion battery that delivers up to eight hours of listening time per charge.

Music can be streamed to the MP700 from any device with Bluetooth 4.0. Also, designed with NFC the MP700 doesn’t require a re-sync every time it’s used. Just turn on the streaming device’s Bluetooth and tap the MP700 to re-sync. Volume and song selection can be controlled from the streaming device or by using the controls on the top of the MP700 speaker.