Output Factory 2 Public Beta for Adobe InDesign can run custom scripts

Zevrix Solutions has announced the public beta release of Output Factory 2, an upgrade to the company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing, exporting from InDesign, and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names, and other time-saving features. The new version lets users run custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts during processing, and adds an option to save output files in dynamically created subfolders.

Output Factory 2 public beta can be downloaded from Zevrix online (www.zevrix.com). Qualified beta testers will receive a discount on Output Factory 2 (upgrade or new license). Detailed info is included with the beta download. The current stable release, Output Factory 1.6.1, can be purchased for $169.95 (there’s also a “lite” version for $119.95). A demo is available for download. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.