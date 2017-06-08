Kool Tools: new Targus tablet cases

Targus (www.targus.com) has launched a lineup of cool new tablet cases designed for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the revamped 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The line of VersaVu tablet cases — Classic and Signature Series — includes a patented tray that rotates 360° for scrolling, typing, and video conferences in portrait and landscape modes. Pricing ranges from $49.99 to $89.99.

Targus was the first to enhance this 360° functionality with the first-generation iPad, enabling devices to be used in any orientation. This selection of cases builds upon the standards the company has established for tablet performance. They include options that help to protect tablets and enable professionals to be more productive and protected on the go.

Custom-made to fit each iPad Pro, the VersaVu cases have precision-cut access to iPad controls, ports, and camera. The line is tested to survive drops of up to four feet on concrete. Like most Targus tablet cases, the new cases have a limited lifetime warranty.