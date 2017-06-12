Apple updates Pages, Numbers, Keynote for macOS, iOS

Apple has updated both the Mac and iOS editions of its iWork suite. The upgrade adds 500 new shapes that can be inserted into any Pages, Numbers or Keynote document.

Apple says that "new auto-correction and text replacement options save time while typing", and the Stock and Currency functions will return data from the previous market day's close.

The upgrades are available at the Mac App Store and the Apple App Store.