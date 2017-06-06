ADATA presents the UC360 and UC370 OTG flash drives

ADATA Technology, (www.adata.com) has launched the UC360 and UC370 USB OTG flash drives. As “on the go” protocol (OTG) USB drives, both models offer driverless connectivity with devices featuring USB.

Both are 2-in-1 products, with the UC360 featuring USB-A and Micro USB and the UC370 combining USB-A and USB-C. Data delivery uses USB 3.1 speeds. Both drives work with macOS Windows and Android operating systems, and other platforms such as game consoles and smart TVs. Consumers can choose from 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB versions of the new drives.