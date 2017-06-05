New 10.5-inch iPad Pro Case coming from Gumdrop Cases

Gumdrop Case’s DropTech Clear case for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is now available for pre-order and will ship beginning June 12. It offers drop protection, and a clear polycarbonate back window to show off logos, stickers, asset tags or simply the iconic Apple logo.

The DropTech Clear iPad case is made of shock absorbing, dual-layer silicone with reinforced bumpers on the corners and a replaceable screen shield to prevent scratches and repel light splashes. The case allows full access to Apple's touch ID technology, ports, buttons, camera and speaker.

The DropTech Clear iPad Pro case is available on the Gumdrop Cases website (https://www.gumdropcases.com) in a black/smoke color combination (black silicone cover with transparent smoke back window) for $59.95.