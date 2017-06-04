Kool Tools: Elgato Eve Degree

Elgato’s new Eve Degree is a temperature and humidity monitor with state-of-the-art sensors, support for Apple's HomeKit technology, and a large LCD display in an anodized aluminum body. It empowers you with insights about temperature and humidity right on your iPhone or iPad.

The Eve app stores and visualizes current and past climate data through graphs that facilitate precise climate monitoring, which is especially beneficial to functional spaces such as green houses or wine cellars. What’s more, thanks to Bluetooth low energy technology, power is derived from a replaceable battery while direct communication with your iOS device means there’s no need for a bridge or gateway.

If a fourth-generation Apple TV is present as a Home Hub, Eve Degree will automatically trigger scenes, such us turning on a fan when a specific temperature is reached, or activating a humidifier if the air becomes too dry. The free Eve app stores temperature, humidity and air pressure measurements, visualizes them as graphs, and offers advanced data analysis and export functionality.

Eve Degree will be available from Elgato (www.elgato.com) and Amazon starting on Tuesday, June 6, for a suggested retail price of $69.95. To control this HomeKit-enabled accessory, iOS 10 or later is recommended. Eve requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 10.3 or later. Controlling this HomeKit-enabled accessory automatically and away from home requires an Apple TV with tvOS 10 or later or an iPad with iOS 10 or later set up as a home hub.