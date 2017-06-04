BatchOutput for Microsoft Word Improves Default Printer Management

Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput DOC 2.5.2, a feature update to company's output automation solution for Microsoft Word.

The utility solves the problem of printing and saving of multiple documents to PDF and offers batch processing, PDF security, image compression, variable file names and other options. Version 2.5.2 ensures that BatchOutput DOC restores the system's default printer after the processing of Word files is done if this option is selected in the Mac system preferences.

BatchOutput DOC can be purchased for $19.95from the Zevrix Solutions (www.zevrix.com) website. A demo is available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 and $20 from version 1. BatchOutput DOC requires macOS 0.6-10.12 and Microsoft Word 2008, 2011 or 2016.