BatchOutput for Microsoft Word Improves Default Printer Management

Apple drops prices on refurbished 2016 12-inc...
Apple has dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks, with models now available starting at $1019. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and... Read more
Apple drops prices on clearance 2016 refurbis...
Apple has dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 9″ and 12″ iPad Pros, with models now available starting at $469. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free... Read more
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has finally discontinued the 13″ 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro from their online store. However, Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pros now available for $929–a $170... Read more
Apple drops prices on refurbished 2016 13-inc...
Apple has dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs, with models now available starting at $809. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free:
-... Read more
Apple drops prices on previous-generation ref...
Apple has dropped prices on previous-generation Certified Refurbished 2015 21″ & 27″ iMacs with models now available starting at $849. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free... Read more
Save $30 on 128GB 9.7-inch 2017 iPads, pay no...
B&H Photo has 128GB 9.7″ 2017 iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only:
- 128GB iPad WiFi: $399, $30 off
- 128GB iPad WiFi + Cell... Read more
Updated Apple price trackers
Scan our Apple Price Trackers for the latest information on sales, bundles, and availability on systems from Apple’s authorized internet/catalog resellers. We update the trackers continuously:
- 15″... Read more
Check Apple prices on any device with the iTr...
MacPrices is proud to offer readers a free iOS app (iPhones, iPads, & iPod touch) and Android app (Google Play and Amazon App Store) called iTracx, which allows you to glance at today’s lowest... Read more
Sale! Rose Gold 12-inch 1.2GHz Retina MacBook...
Amazon has 2016 Rose Gold 12″ 1.2GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $350 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free:
- 12″ 1.2GHz Rose Gold Retina MacBook: $1249.99 $350 off MSRP
Note that this model... Read more
13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for $1...
B&H Photo has the 2016 Apple 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only:
- 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB... Read more