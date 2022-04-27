FreeFileSync 9.1 adds support for FTP, FTPS

FreeFileSync (https://www.freefilesync.org) has rolled out version 9.1 of its free open source file synchronization utility for macOS, Windows and Linux, and macOS. The new version supports synchronization via FTP (File Transfer Protocol) and the encrypted variant FTPS (SSL/TLS).

This enhances FreeFileSync's capabilities to not only work with local drives and network shares but also synchronize mobile and cloud storage. On the Mac platform, it works with macOS 10.7 or higher.